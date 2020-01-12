AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

AVAV opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $409,829.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 48,272 shares of company stock worth $2,967,487 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

