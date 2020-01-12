Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse bought 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

