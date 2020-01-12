Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) Shares Up 2.9%

Alcidion Group Ltd (ASX:ALC)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), 259,593 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.12).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $162.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00.

About Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC)

Alcidion Group Limited provides health informatics software in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Miya ED, which provides a set of clinical dashboards and ED whiteboards that allow emergency rooms to have a dedicated display for risk management; Miya Patient Flow that offers real-time patient journey and bed management solution for its hospital coordination, and risk and task management; Miya Revenue and Reimbursement, an enterprise analytics solution; and Smartpage, a secure healthcare messaging system that enables communication to enhance the coordination of care.

