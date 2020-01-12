Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

ATI has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of ATI opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

