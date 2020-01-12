Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATUS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.76.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Altice USA has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Altice USA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,954,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

