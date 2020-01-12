Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Update

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million.

USAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 77.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.