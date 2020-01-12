Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.32.

ADI stock opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36. Analog Devices has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 563,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 278,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 90.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 490,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

