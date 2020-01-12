Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $170.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,671,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.