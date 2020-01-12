Analysts Expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

