Analysts Expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. World Acceptance posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $689.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.26. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

