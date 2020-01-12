Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Barclays currently has $34.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Apache from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus cut Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Get Apache alerts:

APA stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.95. Apache has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Apache by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Apache by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.