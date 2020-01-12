Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Short Interest Up 45.1% in December

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of APY opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. Apergy has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apergy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APY. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apergy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,757,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apergy by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apergy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apergy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

