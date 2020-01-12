Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

