Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.14.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.