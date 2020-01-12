Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 788,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,742,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 127,836 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.