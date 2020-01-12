ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

ARCB opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $701.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ArcBest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ArcBest by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

