Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of ARKR opened at $21.81 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

