ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

ARR opened at $18.71 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of ($50.63) million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 173.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

