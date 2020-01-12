Artis Turba (ARTIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,412.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Artis Turba has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Artis Turba has a total market capitalization of $149,553.00 and $6,412.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01963385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00188434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

