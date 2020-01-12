Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN AKG opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94. Asanko Gold has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

In other news, insider Campbell Christopher acquired 40,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,779.55. Also, insider Schlederer John acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 213,032 shares of company stock valued at $137,576.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Asanko Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,716 shares during the last quarter.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

