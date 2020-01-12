Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the December 15th total of 34,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of ASNA stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASNA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,522 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,337,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,249 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 10,395,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 511,404 shares during the period.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

