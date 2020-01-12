Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $695.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 51.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

