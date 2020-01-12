AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.61.

NYSE T opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.22.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

