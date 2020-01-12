AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the December 15th total of 211,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 105.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth about $6,142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $25.87 on Friday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $743.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.66%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.