Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

NYSE:ACB opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

