B. Riley Boosts Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target to $6.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

CHS has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

