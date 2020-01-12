Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.67

News coverage about Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) has been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Baker Hughes A GE earned a media sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BHGE stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

BHGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.