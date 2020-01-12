BEAT 1-Day Volume Tops $542.00 (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 387.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. BEAT has a total market cap of $177,439.00 and approximately $542.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. During the last seven days, BEAT has traded up 387.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BEAT Token Profile

BEAT’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,928,883 tokens. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BEAT’s official website is beat.org. BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BEAT

BEAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

