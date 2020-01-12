Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Up 14.3%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 85,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $637,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium and lithium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property covering 6,820 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River property with 1 mineral claim covering 12,841 ha located in northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft property with 31 mineral claims encompassing 7 Sq.

