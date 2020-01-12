Berenberg Bank Upgrades Polymetal International (LON:POLY) to Buy

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POLY. Numis Securities downgraded Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,251.43 ($16.46).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,234 ($16.23) on Friday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.20.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.