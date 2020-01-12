BETP S&P TSX CPD FNCL 2X DLY UNT ETF (TSE:HFU) Shares Up 0.3%

BETP S&P TSX CPD FNCL 2X DLY UNT ETF (TSE:HFU)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$45.39 and last traded at C$45.04, 7,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 2,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.18.

