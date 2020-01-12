BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BGC Partners has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.41.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. BGC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

