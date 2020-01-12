BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

BBL opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,985.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,831 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,290.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

