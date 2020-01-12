BidaskClub Downgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Sell

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMRN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Shares of AMRN opened at $18.95 on Friday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

