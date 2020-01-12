BidaskClub Upgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ACLS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $799.18 million, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $67,260.00. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

