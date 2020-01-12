BitCoen Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market cap of $45,833.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.02301789 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000310 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

