Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 107,552 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

