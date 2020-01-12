BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BOE opened at $11.11 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

In other news, insider Jones Bryn 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

