BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

