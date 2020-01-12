BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BAF opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

