BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

