Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

