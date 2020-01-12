BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of BLE stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.