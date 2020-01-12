Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUH)

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

MUH stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

