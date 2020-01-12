Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Munivest Fund II alerts:

NYSE:MVT opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.