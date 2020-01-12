Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $15.06 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.