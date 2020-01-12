Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd alerts:

Shares of MIY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.