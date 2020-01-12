BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MYN opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

