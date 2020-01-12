Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BFY)

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

BFY stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

