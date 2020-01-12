BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Resources and Commodities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BCX opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

